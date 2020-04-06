Elegance and Home buying: a hassle free and happy experience

I will forever believe that buying a home is a great investment. Why? Because you can’t live in a stock certificate. You can’t live in a mutual fund – Oprah Winfrey To say that buying your own house is one of the most important as well as one of the most tough decisions in your life is an understatement. Apart from being a key indicator of financial security, owning a house is often association with deep aspiration as well as emotional security. While owning a “dream” house is on everybody’s wish list, it is definitely not as simple as buying your dream phone, dream watch or even going on your dream vacation. Home buying: a challenging decision Researching and deciding on a home is certainly not easy nor simple and one of the main reasons for this is the scale of the expense involved. Needless to mention, one needs to take into account several other complex parameters and then make a decision after careful evaluation of all factors. In this scenario, the presence of a trusted realty advisor who can help you make up your mind would be indeed invaluable. Having someone component and reliable would be just perfect, isn’t it? Well, this what Elegance enterprises aspire to do. They help you realize your dream of owning your dream house. “Our vision is to be the country’s most trusted, influential and reliable realty advisor. Customer satisfaction is our key objective and nothing gives us more satisfaction than seeing the happiness on our customers’ faces as they fulfil their dreams. Owning a home is also a very emotional moment and nothing compares with the joy of helping customers buy their ideal house and see them convert it into a happy home” says Mr. Ravi Kant, Founder, Elegance Enterprises. Multi-pronged approach It is key to note that at Elegance significant time and analysis is devoted in selecting the projects they choose to market. The organization places quality above quantity and is very particular about the projects and builders they work with. Being a top name is not as important as the quality of the end products they deliver. Hence, at Elegance thorough research and ground work is done about the projects’ background, land documents, title deeds and other such factors. They choose projects that have good locations and clear titles. There are several internal processes that are followed before Elegance markets a project. This includes site visits, meeting with the developers and formulation of a plan to market it. Detailed studies are conducted on the project location, development in that area, unit plan etc. All these inputs are consolidated and informed recommendations are made to the customer. Their expertise also lies in their ability to read the fine print and explain the same to the buyers whether it is the complex legal agreements or the benefits provided by the government or even the tax implications for the buyer.

For some projects, Elegance chooses to take over the entire sales and marketing mandate. “With our unique marketing strategies, we take over the complete function of marketing and sales from certain builders. We have had a lot of success in this segment and this model of ours has helped us create a database of over 2000 units from an array of reputed builders in a span of less than 10 months” adds Ravikant. Mapping customer requirements Being customer centric is the main focus at Elegance enterprises and therefore understanding the needs of the customer before recommending a home to them is of paramount importance. Customized questionnaires, online as well offline marketing strategies are used to understand the buyers’ psyche and preferences. Also, the needs of clients vary per segment. For instance, some clients invest in plots while others prefer villas. There are young couples who buy small units and studios while the middle-aged segment prefer large apartments. At Elegance, research and recommendations are provided based on the unique requirements of each customer segment. And, the organization has a solution for every kind of customer as they market plots, villas, apartments and even studios. Elegance: One-Stop Service Elegance further makes the entire process of home buying hassle free by offering end to end solutions. Starting with zeroing on a property to loan assistance and even help in completing the interiors is done by Elegance. They also offer services like managing the property post sale for investors and NRIs and assist in reselling the property.

Apart from this, Elegance also provides services in case one is building an independent house on a plot they have bought. This is definitely a boon as they offer allied services like legal verification, plan approval, paper work for procurement of basic amenities like water and electricity connections as well as design and architecture. Current operations and outlook With offices in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, Elegance is optimistic about the future of real estate. With the government supporting builders and affordable housing projects, the demand is expected to be robust. While Bangalore and Pune are currently the best markets for the commercial and residential sector, Hyderabad is a promising market too. Well, as the popular saying goes, for some a house shelters daydreaming while for others the house protects the dreamer and for some the house allows one to dream in peace. Whatever maybe your type and purpose of a home, Elegance is here to make your pursuit a sure shot success.

