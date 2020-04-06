Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bacardi to produce 70,000 liters of hand sanitizers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:06 IST
COVID-19: Bacardi to produce 70,000 liters of hand sanitizers

Liquor maker Bacardi on Monday said it would produce 70,000 liters of hand sanitizers, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals, to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The company has started production of hand sanitizers at its co-packing facility in Telangana, Bacardi Ltd said in a statement adding that the company plans to roll out in additional states where it has co-packing manufacturing facilities.

“Bacardi will be producing 70,000 liters of hand sanitizers, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals in these states. The company is working closely with local district authorities to ensure a steady supply to the hospitals," the statement said. This is part of Bacardi's global announcement of its commitment to help produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million liters) of hand sanitizers, worldwide to help fight the pandemic.

Bacardi-owned manufacturing sites across the United States, Mexico, France, England, Italy, Scotland and Puerto Rico are already part of this effort, it added. The company facilities will be making use of alcohol in stock, and has also set aside designated quantities of alcohol, for production, it added.

"We, at Bacardi, have always endeavored to support local communities, especially during difficult times like these. By boosting the supply of hand sanitizers, a critical need of the hour, we hope to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," Bacardi India Operations Director V Muthukumar said. Several liquor manufacturers have started manufacturing hand sanitizers to meet surge in demand.

According to All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) over 150 distilleries are producing hand sanitizers in the country. Recently, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had directed the state governments to grant licenses to distilleries and sugar companies to manufacture hand sanitisers to meet the demand.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has topped 4,000..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Stay safe, be well: Chris Hemsworth to Indian fans

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth on Monday said he was looking forward to celebrate Extraction, a part of which he shot in India, with his fans here but that could not be possible amid the coronavirus spread. The actor said he had an unf...

55 firms producing up to 70,000 litres of sanitiser per day in UP: State govt

Facing an increased demand for sanitisers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued licences to 55 companies to produce up to 70,000 litres of the liquid per day. Total number of sanitiser licenses issued in the state is 55. T...

Provide travel details, Mumbai cops to Tablighi Jamaat members

Mumbai police has asked Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi last month to approach the nearest police station or call on BMC helpline number 1916 as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the coronaviru...

Japan prepares for state of emergency over virus

Japans government began preparing Monday for the declaration of a state of emergency over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as infections spike in the capital Tokyo and elsewhere. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was expected to meet late Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020