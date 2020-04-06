Left Menu
Development News Edition

Share profits from low crude oil prices with people amid COVID-19 lockdown: Cong to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:44 IST
Share profits from low crude oil prices with people amid COVID-19 lockdown: Cong to govt

The Congress accused the government on Monday of indulging in profiteering from low crude oil prices when the country is in the grip of coronavirus pandemic, and stressed that it is time to care for the people and "share a part of the Rs 20 lakh crore profit". The need of the hour and immediate necessity is to share a part of this profit made by the government in the last six years, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

He said it is time to reduce taxes or give it back in some other form to farmers, labourers and common people suffering amid lockdown due to COVID-19 and due to the country's economic downturn. "It is not a time for profiteering, it is a time for the government to do profit sharing and do some sharing and caring. This is the need of the hour and the immediate necessity," he said at a press conference addressed through video conferencing.

Singhvi also alleged that the Centre has made a profit of around Rs 20 lakh crore in the last six years. "Our question today to you is, why are you not passing on a fraction of these humongous gains," he posed, adding, "The BJP needs to realise that it has to stop solo profiteering; instead of stealing touch it has to give a healing touch" Singhvi recalled that the price of crude oil internationally was hovering around USD 108 per barrel in March 2014 and now, six years later on March 30, 2020, it was at a historic low of USD 23 per barrel.

Lives are most important, followed by livelihood, the Congress leader said "We want to draw your attention to GDP -- Gas Diesel Petrol -- during lockdown and how they should be harnessed to deal with the lockdown," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

British retailer Debenhams prepares "light touch" administration

British department store chain Debenhams is preparing to enter administration for the second time in a year to protect the business from legal action from creditors during the coronavirus emergency that could have pushed it into liquidation...

TRS MP urges External Affairs Minister to bring back Indian students stranded in UK

TRS Lok Sabha member from Telangana G Ranjith Reddy has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back Indian students from the UK who reportedly want to return to India in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Britain. Reddy,...

KJO's munchkin Yash hides inside closet, Roohi plays guitar in adorable video

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared an adorable video of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar enjoying their playtime in KJOs walk-in closet. Yash was seen hiding in his daddys closet while Roohi played the guitar while singing a nu...

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could help reduce global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.Brent crude fell more than 3 when Asian markets opened but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020