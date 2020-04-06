Canara Bank slashes interest rates on loans/advances

Canara Bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on loans / advances across all tenors with effect from Tuesday for the amalgamated entity. The public sector lender has reduced interest rate by 35 basis points under one year tenor, 30 basis points under six months tenor, 20 basis points under three months tenor and 15 basis points under overnight and one month tenors.

Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) has been reduced by 75 basis points from 8.05 per cent to 7.30 per cent effective from Tuesday, it said in a statement. The amalgamation of Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank came into effect from April 1.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.