Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus hammers UK consumers, construction and car sales

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:31 IST
Coronavirus hammers UK consumers, construction and car sales

British consumer confidence has fallen by the most in more than 45 years and new car sales have dropped faster than during the 2008-09 financial crisis, adding to signs of a record-breaking hit to the country's economy from the coronavirus crisis.

Economists are warning of the biggest economic contraction in a century over coming months in Britain and in many other countries, and are uncertain about the strength of a rebound when curbs to slow the spread of COVID-19 are relaxed. Data on Monday also showed UK construction activity suffered its sharpest slowdown since 2009 last month - despite the sector being spared a national lockdown - and private business activity overall continues to slow at a record pace.

GfK, which has conducted monthly surveys of British consumer sentiment since 1974, ran an extra poll between March 16 and March 27 which showed the weakest reading since February 2009. The drop in the index to -34 from -9 in its earlier, regular survey for March was the biggest on record.

"It may take time for consumers to start spending again after the lockdown ends, making the eventual recovery from the coronavirus recession more protracted," Andrew Wishart, UK economist at Capital Economics, said. British department store chain Debenhams prepared to enter administration on Monday to protect itself from legal action from creditors during the coronavirus emergency.

The government advised people to avoid restaurants, bars and many other public places on March 16, and a week later ordered them to stay largely at home. Surveys of businesses have nosedived in response. IHS Markit's purchasing managers' index for service firms and manufacturers, published on Friday, pointed to the sharpest contraction on record.

Adding construction, PMI numbers on Monday gave the same picture, and builders predicted a sharper downturn for April and beyond when more work will be affected by shutdowns, reduced demand and guidance on social distancing at work. Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, saw some hope for the sector.

"If, as we expect, banks largely maintain the supply of credit to the economy and the government follows through on its plans for much higher levels of public sector investment, the construction sector should see a much swifter recovery than after the 2008/09 recession," Tombs said. The biggest decline in the GfK consumer confidence survey came in households' willingness to make major purchases, despite a spike in demand for freezers, televisions and home office equipment as people prepared for lockdowns at home.

This was echoed in car registrations data, which showed a 44% drop in sales in the usually busy month of March. The drop would have been even bigger without pre-orders for cars for delivery in early March to benefit from a twice-yearly number plate change, Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said.

The industry body now predicts car sales will fall by a quarter this year compared with 2019 to 1.73 million. (Additonal reporting by William Schomberg Graphic by Andy Bruce Editing by David Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland’s chief medical officer resigns over coronavirus lockdown trips to her second home

Scotlands chief medical officer has resigned for breaking her own set of warnings against all unjustified travel during coronavirus lockdown in the country after making two trips to her second home, according to media reports. Catherine Cal...

British PM "in good spirits" but to stay in hospital -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a comfortable night in hospital, is in good spirits and continues to carry out work as leader of the government but will remain in hospital under observation, his spokesman said on Monday.The Prime M...

Amit Shah compliments PM for MPs' salary cut

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinets approval for reduction of allowances and pension of all MPs by 30 per cent, and said the Parliament of the worlds largest democracy sta...

As infections balloon, coronavirus squeezes Europe's armed forces

Military forces across Europe have scaled back operations and imposed stricter rules on personnel to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus among staff who often live and work in close quarters, making them more vulnerable to infection. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020