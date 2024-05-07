Left Menu

Noida Health Department Conducts Surprise Inspections at Pharmacies to Inspect Cough and Cold Remedies

Noida authorities conducted a surprise inspection of pharmacies, seizing samples of cough, cold, and fever medications for quality assessment. The inspection aimed to ensure adherence to standards and prevent unauthorized sale of medicines. Eight medicines were banned for sale due to missing sales bills. Purchase and sale records were checked to detect unlicensed or over-the-counter sales. Samples will be tested, and further action will be taken based on the results.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:01 IST
Noida Health Department Conducts Surprise Inspections at Pharmacies to Inspect Cough and Cold Remedies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprise check at pharmacies amid changing weather conditions, the Noida administration on Tuesday seized samples of three medicines for conditions like cough, cold and fever to assess their quality, officials said.

The inspection was carried out in accordance with the instructions of Commissioner Food Safety and Drug Administration and the district administration with an aim to ensure that the medicines are sold as per the standards, they said.

''Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar inspected two medical stores located in Sector 66, Mamura, Noida,'' the district information office said in a statement.

''In order to check the quality of medicines for diseases like cough, cold and fever in the changing season, an antibiotic injection and a gas capsule medicine from Bioiskon Medical and a cough syrup sample from Shivay Medicos were collected for testing,'' Babbar was quoted as saying.

The drug inspector said that sale of eight medicines at Shivaay Medicos was stopped with immediate effect after it failed to produce their sale bills, according to the statement.

Babbar said the purchase and sale records of the medical stores are being checked to ensure that no medicine is being bought or sold by any pharmacy without a licence or a doctor's prescription.

''The collected samples are being sent to the laboratory for testing. Upon receipt of the report and analysis, further action will be taken as per the rules under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024