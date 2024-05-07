Noida Health Department Conducts Surprise Inspections at Pharmacies to Inspect Cough and Cold Remedies
Noida authorities conducted a surprise inspection of pharmacies, seizing samples of cough, cold, and fever medications for quality assessment. The inspection aimed to ensure adherence to standards and prevent unauthorized sale of medicines. Eight medicines were banned for sale due to missing sales bills. Purchase and sale records were checked to detect unlicensed or over-the-counter sales. Samples will be tested, and further action will be taken based on the results.
- Country:
- India
In a surprise check at pharmacies amid changing weather conditions, the Noida administration on Tuesday seized samples of three medicines for conditions like cough, cold and fever to assess their quality, officials said.
The inspection was carried out in accordance with the instructions of Commissioner Food Safety and Drug Administration and the district administration with an aim to ensure that the medicines are sold as per the standards, they said.
''Drug Inspector Vaibhav Babbar inspected two medical stores located in Sector 66, Mamura, Noida,'' the district information office said in a statement.
''In order to check the quality of medicines for diseases like cough, cold and fever in the changing season, an antibiotic injection and a gas capsule medicine from Bioiskon Medical and a cough syrup sample from Shivay Medicos were collected for testing,'' Babbar was quoted as saying.
The drug inspector said that sale of eight medicines at Shivaay Medicos was stopped with immediate effect after it failed to produce their sale bills, according to the statement.
Babbar said the purchase and sale records of the medical stores are being checked to ensure that no medicine is being bought or sold by any pharmacy without a licence or a doctor's prescription.
''The collected samples are being sent to the laboratory for testing. Upon receipt of the report and analysis, further action will be taken as per the rules under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India Gate: Ice cream vendor murdered in cold blood, suspect apprehended
'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan hits back at critics for bold fashion choices
FSSAI Initiates Comprehensive Quality Assessment Program for Dairy Products, Spices, and Fortified Rice
Argentina farmlands face cold snap that could slow leafhopper plague