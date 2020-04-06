Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Apollo Clinics launches specialised fever clinics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:21 IST
Covid-19: Apollo Clinics launches specialised fever clinics

Apollo Clinics, a division of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd, on Monday launched specialised clinics to address public concerns about fever and related symptoms in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The facilities have been segregated to ensure that all patients are first screened as per ICMR guidelines at the very outset, and those whose symptoms are suggestive of Covid-19 are guided out to continue their treatments as prescribed by the government and ICMR guidelines, Apollo Clinics said in a statement.

The complete safety of the patient, doctors and staff is ensured using infection control and cleaning protocols to prevent transmission of any infectious diseases, it added. "The Fever Clinic initiative was born out of consumer feedback, which showed that consumers exhibiting symptoms of fever were extremely concerned on whether their fever was due to COVID-19 or otherwise," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

It was decided to leverage the strength of Apollo Clinics, which is offering primary care to a larger population by virtue of its wide distribution network, he added. "We plan to launch 21 clinics across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in phase 1 and scale it up to 50 Fever clinics in next week," Reddy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-No turning back after central bankers' 'seismic' stimulus shift

The worlds top central bankers have pulled out all the stops in their fight against the coronavirus fallout, taking money printing to extremes that may become the new normal long after the pandemic is over.The tools used by the Federal Rese...

'Aliens' star Jay Benedict dies due to COVID-19 complications

Actor Jay Benedict, best known for his roles in film Aliens and TV show Emmerdale, has passed away due to complications arising from the coronavirus. He was 68. The actor died on April 4, a week before his 69th birthday, following a battle ...

Coronavirus: Community health survey in Goa between Apr 10-12

The Goa government will carry out a community health survey between April 10-12 as part of efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. The survey will map a persons travel history and check ...

Women and low-paid among worst hit by UK coronavirus job cuts

By Sonia Elks LONDON, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Low-paid workers, young people and women are most likely to have lost work in Britain due to the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus lockdown, researchers said on Monday.Befo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020