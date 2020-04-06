RPG Life Sciences, Seniority launch risk monitoring tool SafeSeniors

Drug firm RPG Life Sciences on Monday said it has joined hands with its group firm Seniority to launch a risk monitoring tool SafeSeniors for early identification of COVID-19 risk among the elderly. The tool has been developed in consultation with experts in areas of infectious diseases, community medicine, clinical pharmacology and COVID-19 management, the companies said in a statement.

"The SafeSeniors tool has been especially developed to help in early identification of COVID-19 risk among senior ctiizens," RPG Life Sciences MD Yugal Sikri and Seniority Co-founders Ayush Agrawal & Tapan Mishra said in the joint statement. Equipped with a robust algorithm and dynamic tech capabilities, the app can analyze millions of data on a real-time basis and alerts the seniors and their dear ones of the Covid-19 risk levels and seek adequate treatment before the disease spirals out of control, they added.

