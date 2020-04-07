Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy injects record 400 bn euros into pandemic-hit economy

PTI | Rome | Updated: 07-04-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 01:54 IST
Italy injects record 400 bn euros into pandemic-hit economy

Italy has unveiled a record 400 billion euro ( USD 430 billion) stimulus to help businesses hurt by a month-long national lockdown that is like to run on for many more weeks. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday told the nation to be patient in the face of a pandemic that has now officially claimed 16,523 lives in the Mediterranean country and left millions at least temporarily unemployed "We will soon see a new spring for Italy but for the moment we must stay at home," the Italian leader said in a television address.

The programme will add to the 340 billion euros in government-backed loans announced last month. Conte said it represented "the most powerful intervention in the country's history".

Half of the new package will be earmarked for export-oriented companies whose turnover has imploded over the past month. Italy's health "emergency is also an economic and social one," Conte said.

The government also announced that it will take steps to protect Italian companies weakened by the economic crisis from being taken over by foreign competitors. "This moment of difficult will not translate into an opportunity to prey on Italian companies," cabinet undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro said.

Italy has seen its novel coronavirus infection rates subside over the past few weeks and its death toll slowly level off. But the number of fatalities shot back up on Monday from its lowest level in more than two weeks.

The civil protection service said the daily number of official COVID-19 deaths rose to 636 on Monday from 525 the day before. Sunday's toll was the lowest since March 19. It also represented a drop of 23 percent from the 681 deaths reported on Saturday.

Italy's leading health officials had called Sunday's drop an important data point that could potentially lead to an easing of the country's strict month-long lockdown. But civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli said Monday that the data were still being carefully assessed and that any definitive ruling was premature.

"The technical-scientific committee is currently carrying out its evaluations. Then, it will be up to the political decision makers," Borrelli told reporters. He said the scientists will draw their conclusions about how to proceed "in due time".

Italy's current lockdown has been officially extended to April 13. Conte has repeatedly stressed that businesses will only be allowed to open up gradually and that many of the current social distancing measures will stay in place for some time.

But he has refrained from saying when this might happen. Some officials have suggested that most of the current measures will be extended until at least the start of May. Yet some of the data released Monday looked encouraging.

The daily rise in new infections dropped to a record low of just 2.8 per cent. The number of people receiving intensive care treatment for COVID-19 fell for a third successive day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Business groups say Mexican plans to boost economy are insufficient

Mexicos most powerful business lobbies said on Monday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors plans to lift the Mexican economy out of a coronavirus-induced crisis were insufficient and more was needed to protect jobs and companies. If ...

Airbnb secures $1 bln investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street

Airbnb said on Monday private-equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners would invest 1 billion in the U.S. home rental company through a combination of debt and equity.Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Reuters re...

Science News Roundup: Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 community and Fossil teeth yield oldest genetic material

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 communityResearchGate, a social network site for scientists and researchers, has launched a new forum to facilitate collaboration between ...

Hydroxychloroquine saved my life from COVID-19: US lawmaker

By Seema Hakhu Kachru Houston, Apr 7 PTI Karen Whitsett, a Democratic lawmaker from Detroit who got infected of coronavirus last month, has credited Hydroxychloroquine tablets and the US President Donald Trump for saving her life in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020