42Gears Partners With POSIFLEX Technology India Pvt. Ltd. to Enable Remote Management of PoS Devices and Peripherals

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 07-04-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 10:51 IST
BANGALORE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd. has partnered with POSIFLEX Technology India Pvt. Ltd. (PTIPL) to enable remote management of POSIFLEX PoS devices and peripherals. 42Gears, a Gartner Magic Quadrant vendor, is a leading provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) tools. The company's feature-rich UEM offering, SureMDM, is known for its robustness and reliability, and is being used by businesses across sectors to manage, monitor and secure their mobile endpoints. Through this partnership, PTIPL, a leading manufacturer of peripherals and PoS devices, intends to offer improved PoS and peripheral management capabilities to its customers using SureMDM. 42Gears in-band and out-of-band device management capabilities. This will help PTIPL's customers lower the total cost of ownership by enabling remote device management and troubleshooting. Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President at 42Gears, said, "This partnership will enable PTIPL and 42Gears to serve their customers better. Our product will complement the offerings from PTIPL. We provide security and reliability to the endpoints. We look forward to our partnership serving customers in the PoS and peripheral management market segment." In addition to the device management capabilities, 42Gears' SureMDM will provide to end customers of other POSIFLEX devices, it will also enable advanced remote management of Intel AMT vPro-enabled POSIFLEX devices. Through out-of-band management, the solution will help IT admins gain full remote control of devices, remotely recover devices from security incidents, and power ON or power OFF devices (or schedule the same) remotely from a centralized web console.. "We are excited to partner with 42Gears to offer a comprehensive remote management solution to our valued customers to manage their POS and KIOSK assets remotely. This will reduce support costs and provide better visibility into asset health, thereby increasing profitability," said Baskaramoorthy D., VP-Sales at PTIPL.

To know more about 42Gears' UEM offering, SureMDM, please click here. About 42Gears 42Gears is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor and manage all business endpoints, such as tablets, phones, desktops, and wearables. 42Gears products support company-owned as well as employee-owned devices built on Android, iOS, ipadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education, and retail. 42Gears products are trusted by over 10000 customers in more than 115 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com. About POSIFLEX Posiflex has designed and manufactured world-class POS solutions for more than 30 years. Since 2016, the company has acquired KIOSK and Portwell, further expanding into self-service and embedded PC offerings. The global Posiflex Group is in place to provide world-class B2B Serviced IoT solutions.

Posiflex Group Press Contact: Brad Chou, marketing@posiflex.com.tw Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

