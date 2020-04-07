WhatsApp to limit sharing of frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news through its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic

While the Facebook-owned platform has been battling the menace of spread of fake news through its platform, the introduction of the new feature comes at a time when WhatsApp is being actively used by people to stay connected amid lockdowns globally

The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumors and fake news on social media platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

