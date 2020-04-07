Left Menu
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic schizophrenia drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:48 IST
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Perphenazine tablets used for treatment of schizophrenia. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Perphenazine tablets USP in the strengths of 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg and 16 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

"The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi, it added. The tablets are indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and for the control of severe nausea and vomiting in adults, Zydus Cadila said. The group now has 284 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 316.40 per scrip on the BSE, up 15.03 per cent over previous close..

