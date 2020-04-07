Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groupe PSA postpones 1st product launch in India to 2021 due to COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:24 IST
Groupe PSA postpones 1st product launch in India to 2021 due to COVID-19

European auto major Groupe PSA on Tuesday said it has decided to postpone the launch of its first model in India to first quarter of next year due to the challenging business environment right now owing to coronavirus pandemic. The company, which was all set to introduce C5 Aircross later this year, now plans to launch the SUV in the first quarter of next year. Groupe PSA in India along with its dealers, agencies and vendors understands the challenges to business this pandemic poses, as the global business isolation impacts all multinational projects, it said in a statement.

"While reiterating its commitment to India, given the current scenario where people at large are concerned about their personal well-being and health and automotive purchase is not a priority, Groupe PSA in India in close co-ordination with its new dealer partners has decided to re-time the launch of its debut vehicle Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to Q1 2021, while ensuring industrial readiness," it added. The re-timing is aimed to move the commercial launch to a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat, Groupe PSA said.

"At the same time, Groupe PSA has decided to maintain the project timeline and investment for the C-Cubed program, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021 as announced in 2019 by Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board, Groupe PSA," it added. The automaker had formally announced in early 2019 its plan to enter the Indian market with Citroen brand.

The brand has already stated to roll out five models in India. It has already established leasing and finance arms in the country to make the C5 Aircross SUV and other upcoming models accessible for the consumer financially. The automaker said in order to tackle and contain the spread of the COVID-19, all its offices and plants across  the country are closed until further notice and in line with government's lockdown directive.

Groupe PSA is Europe's second-largest carmaker after Volkswagen. It sells three brands — Peugeot, Citroen and DS. The company is no stranger to India, having entered into a partnership with the erstwhile Premier family resulting in JV Peugeot PAL India. However, it pulled out from the JV in 2001.

In 2017, PSA Groupe announced a partnership with CK Birla Group to re-enter the Indian market..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

5 crore people out of 7.50 crore population of Rajasthan screened for COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that his government has been proactive as 5 crore people out of around 7.50 crore of the population of state has been screened for COVID-19. We have made control rooms at the state level...

Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines beg for govt support -IATA

Global airlines said 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, as the industrys representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of c...

Middle East still has chance to scale up coronavirus response -WHO

Most Middle Eastern countries are seeing worrying daily increases in cases of the new coronavirus but the region still has a chance to contain its spread, a senior World Health Organization WHO official said on Tuesday. The WHO has confirme...

What cops were doing when riots, Tablighi event happened: Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday questioned Delhi Polices decision to give permission to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, and also its failure to stop riots in February. Several of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020