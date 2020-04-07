Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nippon Paint India to help over 1000 automotive workers amidst COVID-19 crisis

Nippon Paint India-Automotive Refinish has donated internally-raised funds to over 1000 workers and painters in the automotive refinish business as the COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc to business and economy in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:26 IST
Nippon Paint India to help over 1000 automotive workers amidst COVID-19 crisis
Nippon Paint logo (credit: Nippon Paint Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nippon Paint India-Automotive Refinish has donated internally-raised funds to over 1000 workers and painters in the automotive refinish business as the COVID-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc to business and economy in the country. The funds have been generated through a trust that is run and funded by employees of Nippon Paint India - Automotive Refinish business for the welfare of painters and colour matchers associated with the business.

Nippon Paint aims to show solidarity and its support to members of the struggling automobile refinish industry that continues to face hardship amid economic slowdown in the country and the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India - Automotive Refinishes and Wood Coatings said: "The COVID-19 epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to many members of India's economically weaker sections of the society. It is not just our duty but a privilege to be able to help our fellow countrymen. Automotive refinish business, along with the rest of the automobile industry, is going through an unprecedented challenging time and it is our duty to look out for our community members and ensure a safe future for them."

Nippon Paint India is a leading producer of high-quality paints and coatings for automotive refinish, industrial and decorative sectors. Nippon Paint India is part of the NIPSEA Group which, together with Nippon Paint of Japan, forms the largest coatings group in Asia Pacific and the 4th largest in the world in terms of revenue. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be in any way responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

5 crore people out of 7.50 crore population of Rajasthan screened for COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that his government has been proactive as 5 crore people out of around 7.50 crore of the population of state has been screened for COVID-19. We have made control rooms at the state level...

Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines beg for govt support -IATA

Global airlines said 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, as the industrys representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of c...

Middle East still has chance to scale up coronavirus response -WHO

Most Middle Eastern countries are seeing worrying daily increases in cases of the new coronavirus but the region still has a chance to contain its spread, a senior World Health Organization WHO official said on Tuesday. The WHO has confirme...

What cops were doing when riots, Tablighi event happened: Sule

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday questioned Delhi Polices decision to give permission to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, and also its failure to stop riots in February. Several of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020