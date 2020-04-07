Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elizabeth Rogo appointed as African Energy Chamber President for East Africa

East Africa is a very diverse energy frontier and one of the most attractive for investments worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:07 IST
Elizabeth Rogo appointed as African Energy Chamber President for East Africa
“We could not be more delighted with this appointment,” declared NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) has appointed Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, Founder & CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services, as its President for East Africa. Elizabeth is based in Nairobi and will represent the Chamber across the region, including Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi.

Elizabeth's appointment comes at a strategic time when African energy markets need leadership and unity to preserve the continuity of operations across segments of the industry as oil prices crash and economies suffer from lockdowns. It also represents the continued growth of the African Energy Chamber across the continent, especially in a region with so much potential as East Africa.

East Africa is a very diverse energy frontier and one of the most attractive for investments worldwide. It comprises both well-established oil producers like South Sudan and upcoming ones like Kenya and Uganda. It is also home to world-class gas discoveries in Tanzania, and a key promoter of gas-to-power projects and strategies.

In her role, Elizabeth will be contributing to key development priorities for the Chamber, especially when it comes to developing local content and building domestic capacity, promoting women in the energy sector, supporting entrepreneurship across the region, advocating for policy reforms and ease of doing business, and promoting investments in oil & gas and key segments of the power industry such as geothermal and renewables.

"We could not be more delighted with this appointment," declared NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber. "Elizabeth is a representation of African entrepreneurship in the sector and a true expert when it comes to East Africa and local content development. She is an inspiration for many young women in our industry and a true pan-Africanist. She will head our activities in East Africa at a time when the region's energy industry is entering a new era of growth and diversification and we look forward to her journey with us," he added.

"It is an honor for me to be joining the African Energy Chamber and to give a stronger voice and representation to Kenya and the whole of East Africa in the global energy scene," Elizabeth Rogo said. "There is a lot to be done in our region when it comes to local content development across the value-chain and the adoption of the right policies to promote investment. I look forward to my work with the African Energy Chamber and to further contribute to the growth of our energy industry in the region," she added.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss urge public to stick to anti-virus measures over Easter

Switzerlands president called on the public to stick with emergency measures designed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, saying on Tuesday the country remains very far from normal ahead of the long Easter weekend. Police are bulking...

DIG Police visits COVID-19 red zone areas in Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Inspector General K.V Mohan Rao visited COVID-19 red zones in Tangellamudi and Ponangi areas of Eluru town and directed police at the check posts not to allow any movement of public through these points. He said that arrangements hav...

J-K: CRPF jawan succumbs to injuries sustained in attack by terrorists on CRPF team in Anantnag

A CRPF jawan on Tuesday succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack by terrorists on a CRPF team in Anantnag district here, informed Sandeep Choudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag.The terrorists fired and hurled a grenade at ...

Clash between docs, pharmacists at Bahraich dist hospital over social-distancing norms

A clash erupted Tuesday among some doctors and pharmacists at the district hospital here allegedly over social-distancing norms being violated, leading to paramedical staff boycotting work which disrupted services for a few hours, hospital ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020