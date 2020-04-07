Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 12 pc, m-cap zooms Rs 81,269 cr

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited, the country's most valued firm, were in huge demand on Tuesday and advanced nearly 12 per cent, adding Rs 81,269.41 crore to its market valuation. The scrip jumped 11.89 per cent to close at Rs 1,206.40 on the BSE. During the trade, it rose sharply by 12.56 per cent to Rs 1,213.70.

On the NSE, it gained 11.94 per cent to close the day at Rs 1,206.10. Led by jump in the scrip, the company's market valuation gained Rs 81,269.41 crore to Rs 7,64,769.23 crore on the BSE. In traded volume terms, 12.47 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 2.48 crore shares were exchanged on the NSE.

RIL was the biggest contributor in Tuesday's market rally where the 30-share BSE barometer gained 2,476.26 points, or 8.97 per cent, to close the day at 30,067.21..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.