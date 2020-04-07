Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:18 IST
Wipro to announce Q4 and FY20 results on Apr 15

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it will announce its fourth-quarter and FY20 results on April 15. There are speculations that announcement of corporate earnings for March quarter could be delayed given the ongoing lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak.

"...meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on April 15, 2020, inter alia, to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company under IndAS for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020," Wipro said in a regulatory filing. It added that the Board will also look at recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 at the meeting.

The results will be announced after stock market trading hours in India, Wipro said. Its peers like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Technologies are yet to come up with the dates for announcing their financial results.

Markets regulator Sebi has also given relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing fourth-quarter results and one-month extension to file results for 2019-20. Besides, relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance report and three weeks each for shareholding pattern and statement of investor complaint reports.

Operations of businesses across the world have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives. In India, 124 deaths have been reported, while there are over 4,700 cases of COVID-19.

The government, on March 24, had announced a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Most individuals have been asked to work from home to ensure business continuity and only skeletal staff have been allowed to be on premises to run critical operations at IT and IT-enabled services organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

