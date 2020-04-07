Ashok Leyland uses kitchens at its units for virus warriors

Chennai, Apr7(PTI): Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has been utilising the kitchens located at its five manufacturing facilities to serve the doctors, paramedical staff and sanitary workers engaged in fighting against COVID19. The city-based commercial vehicle major in a statement on Tuesday said it was providing food through kitchens in all its plants to civic and sanitary workers, health department officials.

The company has five major plants -- at Ennore, Hosur, technical centre near Chennai, Pant Nagar, Hinduja Foundries at Sriperumbudur. The total number of people served on a daily basis was 7,200 from the kitchens located in the manufacturing facilities.

The company besides providing food was also offering 200 sets of personal protective equipment, basic essentials to doctors at Pant Nagar facility among others. "...we at Ashok Leyland are constantly supporting the initiatives of the government by keeping pace with their needs,", company President -HR and Communications, Balachandar NV said.

"We will ensure that we extend support in all possible ways to those brave warriors who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19," he added. Tamil Nadu reported 571 people who have tested positive for coronavirus while six people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.