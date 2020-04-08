Roche launches breast cancer drug Atezolizumab in India

Drug firm Roche India on Wednesday said it has launched immunotherapy drug Atezolizumab for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in India after getting nod from the Indian drug regulator. Atezolizumab in combination with nab-Paclitaxel can now be used as a first-line treatment for TNBC patients, Roche India said in a statement.

This approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is based on the data from phase III study, it added. "Atezolizumab is the first immunotherapy drug to be approved globally and in India for triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive disease with very limited treatment options," Roche Products (India) GM, V Simpson Emmanuel said.

Roche has been at the forefront of improving the lives of patients diagnosed with breast cancer, he added. "This launch further strengthens our commitment to provide better outcomes for patients with unresectable locally advanced and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in India," Emmanuel said.

