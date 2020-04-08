Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi exempts two family trusts from making open offer to Vadilal Industries' shareholders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:34 IST
Sebi exempts two family trusts from making open offer to Vadilal Industries' shareholders

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday exempted two family trusts from making open offer to the shareholders of Vadilal Industries following acquisition of shares in the company. IVG Family Trust and Shree Devarsh Trust are the trusts exempted from making open offer, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in two separate orders.

The orders come after the entities sought exemption from applicability of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations in the matter of proposed acquisition of shares and voting rights in Vadilal Industries. With regard to Shree Devarsh Trust matter, the proposed transaction involves transfer of 5.63 per cent equity shares from Devanshu Laxmanbhai Gandhi, Devalben Devanshu Gandhi and Laxmanbhai R Gandhi HUF to Shree Devarsh Trust.

The transaction will result in a direct acquisition of shares by the trust in Vadilal Industries. In addition to the direct acquisition, the trust will acquire shares in the promoter companies (which are owned and controlled by the promoter family), resulting in an indirect acquisition of shares/control in the company.

It has been proposed to transfer the shares of existing shareholders in Vadilal International, Vadilal Finance Company and Veronica Constructions to the trust. Pursuant to the proposed acquisitions, Shree Devarsh Trust will directly hold an aggregate of 5.63 per cent stake in the company.

In the case of IVG Family Trust, the proposed acquisition involves transfer of 5.59 per cent stake from Virendra Ramchandra Gandhi, Virendra R. Gandhi HUF, Ilaben Virendra Gandhi and Janmajay Virendra Gandhi to IVG Family Trust. Further, it has been proposed to transfer the shares of existing shareholders in Vadilal International, Vadilal Finance Company and Veronica Constructions to the trust.

Following the proposed transaction, IVG Family Trust will directly own 5.59 per cent stake in the company. The proposed acquisitions by these trusts will trigger open offer under the Takeover Regulation.

The trusts sought exemption from Sebi saying the proposed transfer of shares is only in the nature of inter–se transfer of shares within the promoter group. Further, they said the proposed acquisition is intended to streamline succession and welfare of the members of the company's promoter group.

Sebi granted exemption to both trusts from making open offer to the shareholders of Vadilal Industries as there will be no change in control of the company pursuant to the proposed acquisition of shares. "The pre–acquisition and post–acquisition shareholding of the promoters in the target company (Vadilal Industries) will remain the same. There will also be no change in the public shareholding of the target company," Sebi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Oman to lock down Muscat governorate from April 10-22 -state media

Oman will ban movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.Oman has registered 419 cases of the novel coronavirus, in...

India considers narrowing lockdown to coronavirus hotspots

India is considering plans to seal off coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai, and parts of the south while easing restrictions elsewhere as a way out of a three-week lockdown that has caused deep economic distress, officials said on Wednesd...

Poland to spend 100 bln zlotys to help companies save jobs

Poland will spend over 100 billion zlotys 23.99 billion to help companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister said on Wednesday, in a move he hopes will save up to 5 million jobs.We are at war to save jobs, Mateusz Mora...

TN reports 48 new COVID19 cases, tally climbs to 738

Chennai, Apr 8PTI As many as 48 people, including 42 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Wedensday, taking the total number of cases to 738, a senior government official said. Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020