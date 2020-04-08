NLC India mines in Tamil Nadu resume operations amid lockdown

State-owned NLC India on Wednesday resumed operations at its mines in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu which had come to a halt last month as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its workers amid the spread of coronavirus, a source privy to the development said

"The mining operations at all the three blocks of the company which were stopped on March 26, resumed at six in the morning today," the source said

"Before the mining operations were stopped, the stock of the fuel was above the peak. There was enough lignite so the management consciously took the decision to bring the mining to a halt at the mines," the source said. However, during this period, the thermal power stations of the company were working, the source added. In a filing to bourses the company said " the mining operations of Neyveli Mines resumed from today onwards." NLC India, the navratna company under the coal ministry, is operating three open cast lignite mines at Neyveli and one opencast lignite mine at Barsingsar in Rajasthan. The total mining capacity of all the mines is 30.60 million tonne per annum (MTPA). The PSU is also operating four thermal power stations at Neyveli and one thermal power station at Barsingsar, with total capacity of 3,140 mega watt.

