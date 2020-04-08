Left Menu
Development News Edition

NLC India mines in Tamil Nadu resume operations amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:25 IST
NLC India mines in Tamil Nadu resume operations amid lockdown

State-owned NLC India on Wednesday resumed operations at its mines in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu which had come to a halt last month as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its workers amid the spread of coronavirus, a source privy to the development said

"The mining operations at all the three blocks of the company which were stopped on March 26, resumed at six in the morning today," the source said

"Before the mining operations were stopped, the stock of the fuel was above the peak. There was enough lignite so the management consciously took the decision to bring the mining to a halt at the mines," the source said.  However, during this period, the thermal power stations of the company were working, the source added.      In a filing to bourses the company said " the mining operations of Neyveli Mines resumed from today onwards."     NLC India, the navratna company under the coal ministry, is operating three open cast lignite mines at Neyveli and one opencast lignite mine at Barsingsar in Rajasthan.    The total mining capacity of all the mines is 30.60 million tonne per annum (MTPA).       The PSU is also operating four thermal power stations at Neyveli and one thermal power station at Barsingsar, with total capacity of 3,140 mega watt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Nobody at Barcelona expected Messi to be best ever, says Cristian Hidalgo

Former Barcelona winger Cristian Hidalgo revealed that nobody in the side have every thought that striker Lionel Messi will become one of the best footballers of his generation. Leo was an incredible talent. Everyone in the club knew that h...

Rishi Sunak next in line as UK PM deputy after foreign minister

The UKs Indian-origin finance minister, Rishi Sunak, is next in line to deputise for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he is in hospital with coronavirus and in case UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is unable to carry on amid the ...

Irish police set up roadblocks with beefed-up COVID-19 powers

Irish police set up nationwide traffic checkpoints on Wednesday, armed with new powers to enforce a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Emergency legislation passed in the Irish parliament two weeks ago allows the gover...

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

Zoom Video Communications Inc has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set up an advisory board to improve the privacy and security of its rapidly growing video-conferencing app amid a global backlash. Million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020