Airbus cuts jet production to cope with coronavirus crisis

Airbus on Wednesday cut production across the board to absorb the hit to manufacturing from the coronavirus crisis. In its largest ever production adjustment, the European manufacturer said it was reducing output of its best-selling A320 narrow-body family by about a third to 40 aircraft a month.

It also cut production of larger wide-body jets with the A350 falling by about 40% to 6 aircraft a month, and the A330 family down by more than 40% to 2 aircraft a month. The move came as deliveries halved in March to 36 aircraft.

