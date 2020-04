COVID-19 outbreak: Rajasthan govt to promote class 9 and 11 students to next class

The Rajasthan government has passed an order to promote class 9 and 11 students to the next class in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The students will be promoted to class 10 and 12 based on the marks scored in the half-yearly examination and co-curricular activity, as per an order issued by Rajasthan Secondary Education Department

School principals will handover promotion certificates to students after the lockdown ends

The students will be provided online study material for the next class through Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.