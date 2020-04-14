Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

The HRD Ministry has taken several prompt, new and unique initiatives to ensure that the education of learners should not get affected by the challenging situation arising out of Covid 19.

Under the direction of MHRD, NIOS has initiated a unique method to ensure effective schooling to reach the unreached directly at doorstep. Fulfilling the objectives of quality education, content is being made available online through the 'SWAYAM' MOOC platform of MHRD for various subjects from class 9th to 12th. Along with Self Learning Material, the 'SWAYAM' portal provides video lectures and facilities of self-assessment. The questions and queries of the learners are also being resolved through discussions forum.

In addition, for those who do not have much access to the internet, these video lectures are telecast on MHRD SWAYAMPRABHA TV channels with Live sessions to interact with their teachers and subject experts.

Those students who are preparing for JEE and NEET are benefited while sitting at home through this initiative.

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, NIOS has made excellent innovations in the telecast of Live session through Skype in joint association with KVS, NVS, and CBSE & NCERT through Swayam Prabha DTH Channel Panini (#27), Channel Sharda (#28) of NIOS and Channel Kishore Manch (#31) of NCERT. Now, the subject experts are able to connect for the Live telecast of SWAYAMPRABHA through the SKYPE from their home.

The learners can watch the lesson based educational programs on these DTH Channels and NIOS YouTube channel 6 hours of the recorded broadcast from 7.00 AM to 1.00 PM followed by 6 hours of Live session from 1.00 PM to 7.00 PM with four different subject experts for one and half hour session each. Learners can ask questions directly to the subject experts from their home through phone calls on the number displayed during Live session and through the 'Student Portal' of NIOS web site directly in a live telecast.

On the request of the Union Minister for HRD Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Union Minister of I&B Sri Prakash Javadekar Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators have agreed to air three Swayam Prabha DTH channels on their DTH platform. Now these three Swayam Prabha DTH channels are available through all DTH service providers besides DD-DTH and Jio TV App. People can request their DTH 'Service Provider' for these channels without any extra cost as these are free to air channels. The learners can continue their education and learn even sitting at home in this difficult situation arisen due to the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19.

The channel number in different DTH service providers are as follows:

In Airtel TV: Channel # 437, Channel # 438 & Channel # 439

In vmVideocon: Channel # 475, Channel # 476, Channel # 477

In Tata sky: Channel # 756 which pops up a window for Swayamprabha DTH channels.

In Dish TV: Channel # 946, Channel # 947, Channel # 949, Channel # 950

SWAYAM PRABHA is an effective tool of learning for those who do not have internet access at their home. The SWAYAM PRABHA is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of high-quality educational programs on a 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. Every day, there will be new content for at least (4) hours which would be repeated 5 more times in a day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience. The channels are uplinked from BISAG, Gandhinagar. The contents are provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS. The INFLIBNET Centre maintains the web portal.

All 32 channels are available at DD DTH and JIO TV mobile App.

The DTH Channels cover the following:

a)Higher Education: Curriculum-based course contents at a post-graduate and under-graduate level covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences, and humanities, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture, etc. All courses would be certification-ready in their detailed offering through SWAYAM, the platform being developed for offering MOOCs courses.

b)School education (9-12 levels): modules for teacher's training as well as teaching and learning aids for children of India to help them understand the subjects better and also help them in preparing for competitive examinations for admissions to professional degree programs.

c)Curriculum-based courses that can meet the needs of life-long learners of Indian citizens in India and abroad.

d)Assist students (class 11th & 12th) to prepare for competitive exams.

Channels 01-10 are managed by CEC-UGC

Channels 11 to 18 are Managed by NPTEL

Channels 19 -22 are managed for high School students by IIT Delhi and is called IIT PAL

Channels 23, 24, 25 and 26 are managed by IGNOU New Delhi

Channels 27, 28 and 30 are managed by the NIOS, New Delhi

Channels 29 is managed by UGC-INFLIBNET, Gandhinagar

Channel 31 is managed by NCERT

Channel 32 is managed by IGNOU and NIOS jointly

