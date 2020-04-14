Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Under the direction of MHRD, NIOS has initiated a unique method to ensure effective schooling to reach the unreached directly at doorstep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:28 IST
Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels
In addition, for those who do not have much access to the internet, these video lectures are telecast on MHRD SWAYAMPRABHA TV channels with Live sessions to interact with their teachers and subject experts. Image Credit: ANI

The HRD Ministry has taken several prompt, new and unique initiatives to ensure that the education of learners should not get affected by the challenging situation arising out of Covid 19.

Under the direction of MHRD, NIOS has initiated a unique method to ensure effective schooling to reach the unreached directly at doorstep. Fulfilling the objectives of quality education, content is being made available online through the 'SWAYAM' MOOC platform of MHRD for various subjects from class 9th to 12th. Along with Self Learning Material, the 'SWAYAM' portal provides video lectures and facilities of self-assessment. The questions and queries of the learners are also being resolved through discussions forum.

In addition, for those who do not have much access to the internet, these video lectures are telecast on MHRD SWAYAMPRABHA TV channels with Live sessions to interact with their teachers and subject experts.

Those students who are preparing for JEE and NEET are benefited while sitting at home through this initiative.

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, NIOS has made excellent innovations in the telecast of Live session through Skype in joint association with KVS, NVS, and CBSE & NCERT through Swayam Prabha DTH Channel Panini (#27), Channel Sharda (#28) of NIOS and Channel Kishore Manch (#31) of NCERT. Now, the subject experts are able to connect for the Live telecast of SWAYAMPRABHA through the SKYPE from their home.

The learners can watch the lesson based educational programs on these DTH Channels and NIOS YouTube channel 6 hours of the recorded broadcast from 7.00 AM to 1.00 PM followed by 6 hours of Live session from 1.00 PM to 7.00 PM with four different subject experts for one and half hour session each. Learners can ask questions directly to the subject experts from their home through phone calls on the number displayed during Live session and through the 'Student Portal' of NIOS web site directly in a live telecast.

On the request of the Union Minister for HRD Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Union Minister of I&B Sri Prakash Javadekar Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators have agreed to air three Swayam Prabha DTH channels on their DTH platform. Now these three Swayam Prabha DTH channels are available through all DTH service providers besides DD-DTH and Jio TV App. People can request their DTH 'Service Provider' for these channels without any extra cost as these are free to air channels. The learners can continue their education and learn even sitting at home in this difficult situation arisen due to the unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19.

The channel number in different DTH service providers are as follows:

In Airtel TV: Channel # 437, Channel # 438 & Channel # 439

In vmVideocon: Channel # 475, Channel # 476, Channel # 477

In Tata sky: Channel # 756 which pops up a window for Swayamprabha DTH channels.

In Dish TV: Channel # 946, Channel # 947, Channel # 949, Channel # 950

SWAYAM PRABHA is an effective tool of learning for those who do not have internet access at their home. The SWAYAM PRABHA is a group of 32 DTH channels devoted to telecasting of high-quality educational programs on a 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. Every day, there will be new content for at least (4) hours which would be repeated 5 more times in a day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience. The channels are uplinked from BISAG, Gandhinagar. The contents are provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS. The INFLIBNET Centre maintains the web portal.

All 32 channels are available at DD DTH and JIO TV mobile App.

The DTH Channels cover the following:

a)Higher Education: Curriculum-based course contents at a post-graduate and under-graduate level covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences, and humanities, engineering, technology, law, medicine, agriculture, etc. All courses would be certification-ready in their detailed offering through SWAYAM, the platform being developed for offering MOOCs courses.

b)School education (9-12 levels): modules for teacher's training as well as teaching and learning aids for children of India to help them understand the subjects better and also help them in preparing for competitive examinations for admissions to professional degree programs.

c)Curriculum-based courses that can meet the needs of life-long learners of Indian citizens in India and abroad.

d)Assist students (class 11th & 12th) to prepare for competitive exams.

Channels 01-10 are managed by CEC-UGC

Channels 11 to 18 are Managed by NPTEL

Channels 19 -22 are managed for high School students by IIT Delhi and is called IIT PAL

Channels 23, 24, 25 and 26 are managed by IGNOU New Delhi

Channels 27, 28 and 30 are managed by the NIOS, New Delhi

Channels 29 is managed by UGC-INFLIBNET, Gandhinagar

Channel 31 is managed by NCERT

Channel 32 is managed by IGNOU and NIOS jointly

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune, toll in city rises to 38

Four more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from Pune on Tuesday. All four persons had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had co-morbidity, said Pune health officials. A total of 38 coronavirus patients have died in Pune till now...

French Grand Prix decision expected in days - organisers

A decision on whether to go ahead with Junes French Formula One Grand Prix behind closed doors or to postpone or scrap the event will be made in the coming days, organisers said. The grand prix scheduled for June 28 is the first race on the...

Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20

Turkish Airlines has extended the cancellation of international flights to May 20 from May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Tuesday, adding that domestic flights would remain suspended until April 20.In accordance with t...

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one monthHealth ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020