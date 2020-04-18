Jamia Hamdard University advances summer vacations to run parallelly with lockdown

Jamia Hamdard has taken certain measures to mitigate the impact of lockdown due to COVID-19 Pandemic on its examinations and other academic activities. University has advanced its summer vacations to run parallelly with the lockdown starting from 15th April to 15th May 2020. The University will re-open on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The university said that all Internal assessments will be carried online and marks will be given in lieu of the final exam. The students will be given assignments, project reports, term paper, mini-review, and open-book exams during the vacation period. All submitted reports should be duly checked for plagiarism, these will be evaluated and marks will be given as this will be treated as par with a regular end semester exam and practical examinations, a press release by the university said.

End Semester examinations will be held only for the final semester students for every course, rest of the students will be promoted to next semester without the end semester examination. Exams for final semester students will start after the University re-opens on May 18, 2020, and will be finished by May 31, 2020. The shortage of attendance will be condoned for all students as a one-time special measure.

PhD students will also be given six months of relaxation in thesis submission without payment of the extra fee, the university said.

The university will open an online portal for admissions which will remain open till June 20, 2020. Admission counseling will commence from June 29, 2020, and admission formalities for new incoming batches will be completed by July 31, 2020. This is subject to a declaration of results of Board Exams, NEET, CLAT, JEE, and other centralized admission tests. Classes for newly admitted students will begin from August 3, 2020.

The university also said that the modalities can change based on new directives announced by the government, UGC/MHRD and other statutory councils

