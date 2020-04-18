Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia Hamdard University advances summer vacations to run parallelly with lockdown

New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 20:40 IST
Jamia Hamdard University advances summer vacations to run parallelly with lockdown
JAMIA HAMDARD

Jamia Hamdard has taken certain measures to mitigate the impact of lockdown due to COVID-19 Pandemic on its examinations and other academic activities. University has advanced its summer vacations to run parallelly with the lockdown starting from 15th April to 15th May 2020. The University will re-open on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The university said that all Internal assessments will be carried online and marks will be given in lieu of the final exam. The students will be given assignments, project reports, term paper, mini-review, and open-book exams during the vacation period. All submitted reports should be duly checked for plagiarism, these will be evaluated and marks will be given as this will be treated as par with a regular end semester exam and practical examinations, a press release by the university said.

End Semester examinations will be held only for the final semester students for every course, rest of the students will be promoted to next semester without the end semester examination. Exams for final semester students will start after the University re-opens on May 18, 2020, and will be finished by May 31, 2020. The shortage of attendance will be condoned for all students as a one-time special measure.

PhD students will also be given six months of relaxation in thesis submission without payment of the extra fee, the university said.

The university will open an online portal for admissions which will remain open till June 20, 2020. Admission counseling will commence from June 29, 2020, and admission formalities for new incoming batches will be completed by July 31, 2020. This is subject to a declaration of results of Board Exams, NEET, CLAT, JEE, and other centralized admission tests. Classes for newly admitted students will begin from August 3, 2020.

The university also said that the modalities can change based on new directives announced by the government, UGC/MHRD and other statutory councils

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

31 of extended family test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. All of them have been sent to a self-isolation centre in Narela, a sen...

Newspaper stall sales as usual, avoid home delivery: Maha CMO

The sale of newspapers, magazines and productions is allowed at stalls and shops established for the purpose but the print media sector has been asked to avoid home deliveries, the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Office said in a series of twee...

Enforce lockdown more strictly: Maha Dy CM to Pune officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday directed the Pune administration to enforce the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak more strictly over the next eight days. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad municipal lim...

Tennis-'Big Three' discussing ways to help lower-level players: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been in touch with fellow ATP Player Council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal to discuss ways to assist lower-ranked players facing financial struggles amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the world number one said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020