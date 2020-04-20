Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka launches free online crash course for CET & NEET during lockdown

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:14 IST
Karnataka launches free online crash course for CET & NEET during lockdown

The Karnataka government on Monday launched a free online crash course "GetCETGo" to help all students of the state prepare for CET and NEET 2020 exams during COVID-19 lockdown. Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa launched "GetCETGo" in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan, an official release said.

It said, in view of the current situation across the nation due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Department of Higher Education, taking cognisance of the situation has decided to reach out to the student community eyeing on successfully cracking competitive exams for career progress through this online crash course programme. The initiative will help young students who are at the crucial juncture of their lives - in II PUC or Class 12, at the time when regular classes and coaching initiatives which usually cater to these aspirations being put off due to the lockdown, it added.

Stating that the free programme made available to all students who are registered for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)- 2020, the release said, registered students will be provided with a user ID and password to access the same. The web portal and Android App - along with the content for the Crash Course have been developed by Sinchu Infotech and Deeksha Online, a reputed name in the industry with a very successful track record for the past couple of decades, it added.

The comprehensive platform for the crash course with the videos, synopsis, interactive tests will be the first initiative by any state, especially of this scale on an online platform for competitive examination in the country, it further said, adding that this scheme is intended to benefit all the 1,94,000 students who have registered for this programme.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

New coronavirus cases at record low in many parts of Australia

Many parts of Australia have registered record low in new COVID-19 patients, with some states even reporting nil cases in the last 24 hours. Australia has so far reported 6,619 coronavirus cases, including 71 deaths. As many as 4,258 patien...

Dentists, hair salons, beaches: Lockdowns ease but not in US

Tattoo parlors and hair salons in Denmark. Beaches in Australia. Bookstores in Germany. Nations around the world took advantage Monday of their flattening coronavirus infection curves to tentatively ease lockdowns, edging toward a new yet u...

Business as usual in Iran as malls, bazaars reopen amid coronavirus

Shopping malls and bazaars reopened in Iran on Monday despite warnings by some health officials that a new wave of coronavirus infections could ripple through the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic. Iran has struggled to cur...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document showsBritains Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020