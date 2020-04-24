Left Menu
Maha: Nanded university gets ICMR nod for COVID-19 testing

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:06 IST
Marathwada got its second COVID-19 testing facility, after a university in Nanded received the ICMR's approval to carry out coronavirus tests, an official said on Friday. Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University has received the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) approval to commence testing, university vice-chancellor Uddhav Bhosale said in a release.

The Government Medical College in Aurangabad was the only testing facility in the region till now. The lab at the Nanded-based university has already started testing since Thursday and has a capacity to study 500 samples a day, public relation officer Ashok Kadam said.

