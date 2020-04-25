St. Xavier's College alumni association distributes PPEs among hospital staff

The alumni association of St. Xavier's College here has distributed 300 sets of personal protective gear to doctors and other medical staff of a private hospital in the city.

The PPEs have been procured from an authorised supplier and were made according to the standards of the World Health Organisation and the Centre, a spokesperson of the St. Xavier's College (Calcutta) Alumni Association said.

"We need to stand by the doctors and other frontline health service providers, who are extending yeomen service in this trying time. "Our small effort will surely give a positive signal to that section of the society, which is trying to socially outcast the noble professionals," principal of the college and president of the association Rev. Fr. Dominic Savio said.

The PPEs were given to the health staff of the hospital, located in a congested area of central Kolkata, as a precautionary measure, he said on Friday. The alumni association has also distributed food packets among people in eight villages, located around the rural campus of the college at Raghabpur in South 24 Parganas district earlier this week, he said.

St. Xavier's College has identified 16 villages in the district and distributed essential items among 3000 families, he said. Meanwhile, the Presidency Alumni Association had come forward to distribute units of hand sanitiser and masks to casual employees, elderly parents of former students, and staff of the university, who have not been able to procure these items during the ongoing lockdown.