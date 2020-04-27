Left Menu
6 Courses from SWAYAM listed in best 30 online courses by Class Central

The ‘Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds' (SWAYAM) an integrated platform for online courses, using information and communication technology (ICT) which covers school (9th to 12th) to Post Graduate Level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:10 IST
About 57 lakhs (57,84,770) unique users / registrations have been made on SWAYAM platform and about 1.25 cr (125,04,722) enrollments in various courses of SWAYAM. Image Credit: ANI

The Class Central (a free online course aka MOOC aggregator from top universities like Stanford, MIT, Harvard, etc.) has released the list of best 30 online courses of 2019 out of which 6 courses are from SWAYAM.

The 'Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds' (SWAYAM) an integrated platform for online courses, using information and communication technology (ICT) which covers school (9th to 12th) to Post Graduate Level. Till date, a total of 2867 courses have been offered through SWAYAM and 568 courses have been uploaded to offer for January 2020 Semester. About 57 lakhs (57,84,770) unique users / registrations have been made on SWAYAM platform and about 1.25 cr (125,04,722) enrollments in various courses of SWAYAM. It also offers online courses for students, teachers and teacher educators. It may be accessed on swayam.gov.in.

Following 6 courses of SWAYAM have been listed in the best 30 online courses of 2019.

1. Academic Writing: H.N.B Garhwal University (A Central University) Srinagar Garhwal

2. Digital Marketing: Punjab University Chandigarh.

3. ANIMATIONs: Banaras Hindu University.

4. Mathematical Economics: Doon University, Dehradun

5. Python for Data Science: Indian Institute of Technology Madras

6. Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE): Avianshilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore

