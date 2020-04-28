Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not feasible now to conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams: Sisodia tells HRD minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:01 IST
Not feasible now to conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams: Sisodia tells HRD minister

It is not feasible now to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday. He made the recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister.

"Due to the need of social distancing, it will not be feasible to conduct remaining exams for class 10 and 12 students even in May-June. Having exam thereafter will delay the next academic cycle heavily. Other states have their own state boards but Delhi has CBSE as its board. Most students of CBSE come from Delhi," Sisodia said. "I appealed to the HRD minister that CBSE is asked to take a similar route for promoting students as it proposed for class 9 and 11. In these uncertain times, I don't know if we would be able to conduct examinations again, so on the basis of same formulae like internal assessments and papers already conducted, students of class 10 and 12 too should be evaluated. "This will help us not waste our students' time and not push their academic cycles further and get their studies hampered," he added.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, suggested that "the curriculum for the next academic session should reduced by 30 per cent and competitive exams like JEE, NEET be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabus". He put forward the Delhi government's demand of airtime on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) for broadcasting of on-air classes by teachers of its schools.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that it will be conducting pending board exams for only 29 subjects, which are crucial for promotion and admission in undergraduate programs. However, there is no clarity on when exams will be conducted even as the HRD Ministry has assured that students will be given at least a 10-day notice before the conduct of exams.

Responding to a question of conducting the remaining board exams, Pokhriyal had told parents in an interaction on Monday that the pending exams will be conducted at the first possible opportunity.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Not feasible now to conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams: Sisodia tells HRD minister

It is not feasible now to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tue...

India loses hosting rights of 2021 men's world boxing championships

India on Tuesday lost the hosting rights of the 2021 mens world boxing championship to Serbia after the national federation failed to pay the host fee, prompting the International Boxing Association AIBA to terminate the agreement signed in...

Ravens sign OL Fluker

D.J. Fluker signed with the Baltimore Ravens, who picked up the free agent offensive lineman two days after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. After his release on Sunday, Fluker posted an upbeat video on social media thanking Seattle...

Muzaffarnagar: 80 more samples test negative for COVID-19

Eighty more samples from Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. The total number of negative samples from Muzaffarnagar now stands at 1,058, said DM Selva Kumari J.Meanwhile, police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020