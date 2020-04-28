Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mid-day meals to be provided to students even during summer vacation in schools: HRD minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:42 IST
Mid-day meals to be provided to students even during summer vacation in schools: HRD minister

Mid-day meals will be provided to students even during the summer vacation in schools in view of the lockdown imposed to fight COVID-19 and an increased allocation of Rs 2,600 crore has been made for the purpose, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Tuesday. The minister also directed the states to facilitate the CBSE by starting evaluation of the answer sheets of board exams of classes 10 and 12.

The HRD minister made the comments at a meeting held through video conferencing with state education ministers. "During the lockdown, ration is being provided under the mid-day meal scheme for children to get adequate and nutritious food. Approval is being given for providing mid-day meal during summer holidays of schools, on which an additional expenditure of about Rs 1,700 crore will be made. In addition, under the mid-day meal scheme, an ad-hoc grant of over Rs 2,600 crore is being issued for the first quarter," Nishank said.

"In wake of COVID-19, the annual central allocation of cooking cost (or procurement of pulses, vegetables, oil, spices and fuel) under the mid-day meal scheme is enhanced to Rs 8,100 crore from Rs 7,300 crore, an increment of 10.99 per cent," he added. The move will benefit over 11.5 crore children studying in classes 1 to 8 in 11.34 lakh schools across the country.

Asking the states to begin the evaluation process of board exam papers, the minister said, "The evaluation process must begin and states must facilitate CBSE to evaluate answer sheets of the students in their respective states. States where Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya are approved but could not be started due to lack of land or running on less capacity are requested to transfer the land quickly so that the children of the state can get benefit from it." Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 3. In March last week, the HRD Ministry had asked states and union territories to ensure continued supply of mid-day meals to students despite the closure of schools around the country to check the spread of coronavirus. The suggestions offered included delivering packaged meals or the equivalent amount of food grains to students at home, or depositing money in the bank accounts of their parents. Pokhriyal also informed that under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, the government has relaxed the norms and states are allowed to spend the balance of the previous year which is around Rs 6,200 crore and an ad-hoc grant of Rs 4,450 crore is also being issued for the first quarter. "The states should immediately transfer the amount released under the Samagra Shiksha to the State Implementation Committee so that it can be utilized properly to ensure that the next instalment can be released," he said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Not feasible now to conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams: Sisodia tells HRD minister

It is not feasible now to conduct class 10 and 12 board exams which are pending due to the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 spread, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tue...

India loses hosting rights of 2021 men's world boxing championships

India on Tuesday lost the hosting rights of the 2021 mens world boxing championship to Serbia after the national federation failed to pay the host fee, prompting the International Boxing Association AIBA to terminate the agreement signed in...

Ravens sign OL Fluker

D.J. Fluker signed with the Baltimore Ravens, who picked up the free agent offensive lineman two days after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. After his release on Sunday, Fluker posted an upbeat video on social media thanking Seattle...

Muzaffarnagar: 80 more samples test negative for COVID-19

Eighty more samples from Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday. The total number of negative samples from Muzaffarnagar now stands at 1,058, said DM Selva Kumari J.Meanwhile, police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020