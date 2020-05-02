Left Menu
Development News Edition

Student in Kasturba hospital tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:10 IST
Student in Kasturba hospital tests COVID-19 positive

Another postgraduate student of the NDMC-run Kasturba hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. She was under quarantine and had no symptoms, the official said.

The student came in contact with 20 people between April 28 and April 30. The institute reported its first case on Wednesday after a postgraduate student had tested positive for the disease.

"The second PG student,who has tested positive, has 20 contacts, whom she came in contact with between April 28-30. Since she is asymptomatic, her contacts cannot be tested now. She was already under quarantine," an NDMC official said.PTI SLB DPB DPB.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Regional government allows Napoli to resume training

Napoli were on Saturday given the green light to restart training next week by regional authorities as Serie A clubs eye a return to action from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The Campania region, where Napoli are based, said in a state...

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19: Officials.

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19 Officials....

ICICI Lombard net jumps 24% despite market losses

ICICI Lombard reported a 23.8 per cent jump in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 282 crore on lower motor claims even as it suffered losses in stock markets which plunged 30 per cent in the quarter. The bottomline was helped by the comp...

Drivers from Punjab might have infected pilgrims:Maha minister

The possibility of the drivers, who had ferried pilgrims from a gurdwara in Nanded in Maharashtra to Punjab in buses, spreading the coronavirus infection among them cannot be ruled out, Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said on Saturday. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020