Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mothers pick up almost all home teaching burden during lockdown in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:06 IST
Mothers pick up almost all home teaching burden during lockdown in UK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mothers are picking up almost all the home teaching burden during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the UK with just 11.8 percent of fathers taking the lead on helping their children keep up to speed, according to a survey. Hundreds of parents of primary school-aged children were surveyed by leading education resources and lesson plan experts PlanBee.

PlanBee's Oli Ryan, a former primary school teacher, said: 'We know that not all families are willing or able to help their children with home learning, but we were amazed to find that there was such a huge gender disparity in terms of who was taking up the teaching mantle." "The vast majority of primary school workforce are women, but we still find it surprising that when it comes to home teaching Dads appear to be doing so little. If it's a sign that teaching young children is considered to be 'women's work', it's pretty alarming," he said. And parents the vast majority, women – are allocating significant parts of their day to homeschooling, with over a quarter (27.7 percent) spending more than four hours a day on it.

Fitting in homeschooling with other work and other commitments was the top challenge for parents, with over a third (35.29) percent citing it. Keeping their children engaged with learning was the second biggest bugbear, at 31.09 percent, the survey report said. And only 11 percent said they were loving home-schooling their children.

Nearly 40 percent of the respondents are primary school teachers as well as parents. And home-schooling is having a big impact on parents' perception of teaching, with nearly one-third (33.6 percent) saying it had altered their attitude. One respondent remarked: "Trying to get children engaged to learn is very hard! I know it's a challenging time, but my four-year-old struggles to engage if he doesn't like the subject and I can see how that would translate in the classroom. Hats off to all teachers!" A teacher-parent said that home-schooling is quite different from work: "I am a teacher but it's different when trying to teach your own." And for teacher-parents, the challenges were particularly marked: "I now have to teach the children in my class remotely as well as home school my own child. I respect myself and my colleagues a lot more." Another said: "Although I work in nurseries and I'm qualified as a teaching assistant, I don't think I realized just how much work (and patience) goes into teaching." And some felt that home-schooling was an ambition too far and that the emotional state of their children was more important: "Some need to realize the situation that some are in with just trying to maintain mental well-being without the constant barrage from schools for replicated school days." Although there was wide respect for the work of classroom teachers, not all parents believed that schools' management of home learning was up to scratch, and there were complaints that there had been scant thought about the practicalities of the school work to be done at home.

One parent said: "I'm actually pretty annoyed with the school - the work sent home is unrealistic, with no thought as to how this is supposed to work. We've been given the work with literally hours' notice, so no prep time at all, and in spite of the fact we're delivering it." Britain, the world's second worst-hit country after the US with more than 32,000 coronavirus deaths, imposed strict stay-at-home orders in late March. The government ordered the initial three-week lockdown on March 23. It was extended for another three weeks in mid-April.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-Russia to resume testing despite coronavirus outbreak

Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said on Wednesday it would progressively resume testing later this month hiatus after having imposed a hiatus in response to government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus. Speaking ...

Putin's rating dips to low, but poll shows rising support for extending rule

Russian President Vladimir Putins approval rating has slipped to its lowest level in more than two decades amid the coronavirus crisis, even as support for his plan to extend his rule for years ahead has risen, a poll showed on Wednesday.Th...

Killing of Naikoo clear signal that those who stand by gun are consumed by it: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that elimination of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was a signal loud and clear that those who stand by gun, are consumed by it. India stands by its Army The killing of RiyazNaiko...

India has learnt to accept female athletes but still a long way to go: Sania

Path-breaking tennis ace Sania Mirza takes pride in the fact that many of Indias sporting stars, outside cricket, are women even though she believes that it will take a few more generations before being a sportswoman is seen as a natural ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020