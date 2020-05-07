Left Menu
Development News Edition

Universities, colleges in J&K reopen with 30 percent staff; no classes

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:46 IST
Universities, colleges in J&K reopen with 30 percent staff; no classes

Universities, colleges and professional courses' institutes in Jammu and Kashmir reopened for administrative works with 30 percent staff, a day after the Higher Education Department allowed them to reopen, but not run any classes till May 30. A government order issued here said that offices of Vice Chancellors, head of departments, and those of principals of government degree colleges, polytechnic colleges and ITI shall start functioning with minimum 30 percent staff on rotation basis "in the interest of administration". "Pursuant to directions of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, the Higher education department has ordered that class work of all educational institutions will remain closed till May 30th," an official spokesman said Wednesday.

Besides, principals of respective institutions shall draw duty roster of teaching staff to start pending evaluation and assessment works, virtual classes, lab work, curriculum development, scholarships and other activities assigned by their principals, she added. Similarly, duty roster of non-teaching staff on rotation basis shall also be drawn to start routine official work as assigned by the controlling officer of the institution, the spokesperson added. Research scholars are also permitted to start their activities in the lab while strictly observing COVID-19 protocols, she said.

All staff have been asked to observe COVID-19 protocol and safety precautions issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare..

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

FA Clowney staying patient, but Seattle 'longshot'

Approaching 60 days on the free agent market, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sees no reason to rush. Clowney spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks following a trade prodded along by his contract-related holdout from the Houston Texans...

U.S. meat processing plants to be fully back up in a week to 10 days -USDA's Perdue

U.S. meatpacking plants that were shut down because of the novel coronavirus epidemic will be fully back in production in a week to 10 days, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.Perdue was speaking at a White House even...

Trump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase-1 trade deal the two countries signed in January.Speaking at a White House event, T...

U.S. meat processing plants to be fully back up in a week to 10 days -USDA's Perdue

U.S. meatpacking plants that were shut down because of the novel coronavirus epidemic will be fully back in production in a week to 10 days, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.Perdue was speaking at a White House even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020