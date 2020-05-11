Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar issued in view of COVID-19

The UGC has issued Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar in view of COVID-19 Pandemic on 29th April 2020. Accordingly, all universities have been advised to plan their academic activities keeping in view the safety and interest of all stakeholders, giving highest priority to the health of all concerned, while adopting and implementing the Guidelines.

Universities have also been requested to establish a Cell for handling grievances of the students related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to this pandemic and notify the same to the students.

Further, the UGC has undertaken the following steps to monitor the queries, grievances, and other academic matters of students, teachers, and institutions, arising due to COVID-19 pandemic:

A dedicated Help Line Number: 011-23236374 has been set up.

An email address: covid19help.ugc@gmail.com has been created.

Students can also lodge their grievances on the existing Online Students Grievance Redressal Portal of UGC at https://www.ugc.ac.in/grievance/student_reg.aspx

4. A Task Force has been constituted at UGC to monitor concerns/ grievances of students, teachers, and institutions, and redress them accordingly.

All the Universities and colleges are requested to upload a copy of this public notice on their official websites and also share it with the teaching and student community via e-mail and other digital media.

(With Inputs from PIB)