Telangana school in bind over reports it asked students to write real names of film actors

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:38 IST
A private school in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana has found itself at a centre of a row following allegations that it asked students to write the real names of film actors in the general knowledge text book by taking a look at their screen names and pictures, prompting the education department to seek an explanation. The facts about the matter would emerge after a reply is received from the school, a district official said.

We have sought an explanation about it from them.They have not answered.They will submit it today," the official said. Teaching about personalities who won prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan or Nobel prize is okay but it is not necessary to ask about names of film heroes, she said.

An explanation has been sought from the school following senior officials' directives and a report would be submitted to the head office, she added. According to media reports, the students of Class VII were asked to write the real names of some actors, including Akshay Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Rajinikanth, and Katrina Kaif in the GK text book by taking a look at their screen names and pictures.PTI SJR WELCOME SJR WELCOME

