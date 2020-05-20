HRD Minister launches IGNOU's Online Programme for MA (Hindi)

Union HRD Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched IGNOU's Online Programme, MA (Hindi) through Facebook Live session today. Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that this would strengthen our "Padhe India Online" initiative and commended IGNOU's role in promoting online education. He stressed the role the Hindi language plays not in India but in other countries including Mauritius, Fiji, Surinam etc.,

The Minister also said that the initiatives like National Digital Library (NDL), Swayam, Swayam Prabha, Diksha among other platforms are providing digital education to lakhs of learners across India and IGNOU's step in the same direction will give impetus to this. He reiterated the government's commitment to promoting online education to reach the unreached with affordable education and IGNOU's part cannot be overemphasized, he added.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU gave the introduction of the other online programmes launched by IGNOU and also briefed the minister of the other initiatives taken by the University in the online space for higher education.

Prof. Satyakam, Pro-VC IGNOU said that MA Hindi online programme would not have been possible without the guidance of the Minister and his constant encouragement. He said that it gives him and his team great pleasure that our education minister is a great proponent of Hindi and its literature.

Apart from MA in Hindi, the university has also launched programmes in MA in Gandhi and Peace Studies, BA in Tourism Studies, certificate course in Arabic, a certificate in information technology, a certificate programme in Library and Information Science.

IGNOU offers the online courses through its portal www.iop.ignouonline.ac.in. The online programme will include video and audio lectures, tutorials etc. which will be available at a click on the website.

The session was broadcast live through IGNOU's Gyan Darshan TV Channel, Gyan Dhara, and Facebook page.

(With Inputs from PIB)