Over 2L medical, engineering aspirants downloaded National Test Abyaas App within 72 hours of launch

Over 2 lakh medical and engineering aspirants downloaded the National Test Abyaas App within 72 hours of its launch by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Friday. "The National Test Abyaas App launched by HRD Ministry's NTA for students preparing for JEE (Mains) and NEET has become very popular and within less than 72 hours of its launch, more than 2,00,000 students have downloaded this app. Over 80,000 students have also appeared for mock tests," he said.

"A large number of students appear for these competitive examinations and a lot of students could not study in private coaching institutes. Keeping in mind their needs, NTA has launched this app which will facilitate them in preparing for the exams," he added. Students get three hours to complete the mock question paper, which students can give anytime after downloading the app. Internet facility is not needed to take the mock tests.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. It has now been extended till May 31.

The schedule for the pending board exams have been decided from July 1 to 15 in order to ensure that they are completed before competitive examinations such as engineering entrance JEE-Mains, which is scheduled from July 18-23, and medical entrance exam NEET, which is scheduled on July 26. "In the time of this unprecedented health emergency, this app will help the students to prepare for the examinations. Through this app, our goal is to create world's largest virtual test system which will provide immediate, real and unbiased results," Nishank said "The app is available on the Android platform and will soon be available on the iOS platform. After giving the test available on this app, students can evaluate their preparations immediately and they will be able to understand the answers to all the questions with their explanations," he added.