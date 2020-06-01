Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Parents concerned over plans to reopen schools, over 2 lakh petition govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:40 IST
Lockdown: Parents concerned over plans to reopen schools, over 2 lakh petition govt

Over two lakh parents from across the country have signed a petition demanding that schools should not be reopened unless the COVID-19 situation improves or a vaccine is ready. The petition, which has been signed by over 2.13 lakh parents, comes following the government's announcement that schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions will be reopened after discussing the coronavirus situation with states and Union territories in July.

"Opening of schools in July will be the worst decision by the government. It's like playing with fire when we ought to douse it with full force. The current academic session should continue in e-learning mode," it said. "If the schools claim that they are doing a good job via virtual learning, then why not continue it for the rest of the academic year," the petition submitted to the central government said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, the government announced a nationwide lockdown which began on March 25. The lockdown was initially imposed for a 21-day period till April 14. But, it was later extended till May 31.

The government on Saturday announced phase-wise easing of restrictions, while the lockdown will continue in containment zones till june 30. It said schools, colleges and coaching institutes will be opened after consultation with states and UTs.

"State governments and UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on reopening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020," the Home Ministry said in a statement. However, the announcement has rung alarm bells among parents who believe the move will be highly unsafe.

"At home, we can take several precautions but how will we ensure that when kids go to school? Lunch breaks, school buses, everywhere there will be fear. At a time when cases are rising, it's not a wise thing to do," Swati Bhardwaj, mother of a seven-year-old child, said. Gurgaon resident Mayank Mehra said, "When the lockdown was announced neither teachers nor students or parents were prepared for the technological intervention but now in two months some ground has been made and it can be smoothly pursued for a few months till the situation is normal.” The pending board exams and entrance examinations which were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown have also been scheduled in July.

Alka Kapur, the principal of Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh, said the school will give both the options to students. "We have to be more than careful to ensure the safety and security of our students and teachers. For this purpose, we've decided to take several precautionary measures. We have decided to operate the school in two separate batches to reduce the number of students attending the school at a time," she said. "We have also made several arrangements for the safe passage of students in and out of the school. In our campus, we have four gates and we've chosen different gates for the entry of buses, walkers, vans, etc. to ensure smooth arrival and departure. Also, the students will be maintaining proper physical distance inside the school buses as well," Kapur said.

She said in case a parent is unwilling to send the child, the school will ensure that he/she gets access to online classrooms so that the student's education does not have to suffer. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 5,394 and the number of cases climbed to 1,90,535 in the country, which registered the biggest single-day spike of 230 deaths and 8,392 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is now seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to the WHO coronavirus tracker..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

990 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, total cases count 20,834

Delhis COVID-19 cases count on Monday reached 20,834 after 990 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 268 patients recovered today taking the total number o...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to act on President Donald Trumps inflammatory comments about U.S. protests went public on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for acting and rebuking their own empl...

Key Mexican tourism hub aims for 30% reopening in coming months

One of Mexicos main bellwethers of tourist activity aims to reopen nearly a third of its resorts in the next few months, though it faces a challenge to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Monday. Carlos Joaquin...

Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

Facebook Inc and Snap Inc became the latest U.S. companies condemning racial inequality in the United States as violent protests flared up across major cities over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police cus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020