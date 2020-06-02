Institutions need to develop technology-focused teaching methods: R'than Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said there was a need to change the traditional ways of imparting education and develop technology-focused teaching methods. He said there is a need to develop such a platform, along with expanding internet network, which is comprehensive and can meet the needs of students.

The governor, while addressing a webinar organized by Raj Bhavan here, said the COVID-19 crisis is also an opportunity to change the higher education system. Universities have to use this opportunity to transform themselves and will have to focus on things like promoting online learning in higher education and curriculum reconstruction, Mishra said.

During the webinar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission DP Singh said the universities have several responsibilities including research, teaching and giving right direction to the lives of the youth..