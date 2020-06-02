Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unable to attend virtual class, school student ends life in Kerala

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:59 IST
Unable to attend virtual class, school student ends life in Kerala

A class nine student in Kerala allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire as she was unable to attend virtual classes since her family did not have a smartphone, police said on Tuesday. The classes, broadcast through KITE VICTERS TV channel and made available simultaneously on the KITE VICTERS website, mobile app and social media pages, could not be accessed by the girlsince the TV in her home was also dysfunctional and she was dejected, her family said.

While the government has sought a report, the death of the girl at nearby Valancherry led to an outrage and various student outfits staged protests. The 14-year old girl, daughter of a daily wage earner who did not have work due to the lockdown, was depressed before she killed herself as she was unable to attend the digital classes, her family said.

The victim wrote something about death in a notebook - probably to give a hint about her decision - before she took the extreme step on Monday, hours after the virtual sessions for classes 1 to 12 began on a trial basis for the new academic year in the state. Education Minister Prof C Raveendranath sought a report, various students organisations protested against the student's death and took out marches.

The online sessions named "First Bell" are telecast through 'VICTERS channel' under the state General Education department from 8.30 AM to 5.30 AM on weekdays. Attacking the LDF government, KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran alleged that 30 per cent students could not participate in the online classes.

"It is shameful that a student has lost her life fearing that her studies would be disrupted," he said. Ubaid Hussain Thangal, MLA, alleged the student was a victim of lack of foresightedness of the authorities who failed to do the homework prior to launching online classes and thousands of students had no wherewithal to attend them.

The victim, Devika, was the eldest of four children of Balakrishnan, a Dalit labourer, who was out of work for about two months due to the lockdown and the family faced a severe financial crisis. The girl's grandmother said Devika was "upset and depressed" as she was unable to attend the digital class.

The girl ended her life by setting herself ablaze about 200 meters off her house. Malappuram district police superintendent Abdul Karim said it was a suicide.

Devika's mother had given birth to a baby girl just a few days ago and due to some medical complications, the family also had to borrow money for medical expenses, the official added. The victim's father was inconsolable and said she was a bright student and was nervous as the family's televsion set had been defunct for long and none at home had a smartphone.

Devika had told her parents several times to get the TV repaired so that she could tune in to get inputs related to her studies and they had promised to do it. Police chased away the supporters of Muslim Students Federation and Kerala Students Union who gathered at the officesof Deputy Director of Education in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The Malappuram Education department sources said it had prepared a list of students who were facing difficulty in participating in digital class and "Devika was among them," indicating that the girl ended her life before they could do something to address the issue. The ongoing classes, for which the timetable had been prepared by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), were on a trial basis and all students wouldbe equipped with necessary gadgets by June 8, when the system would be perfected and formally commence, the authorities said.

Incidentally, Director of Public Instruction (DPI) K Jeevan Babu had on Monday said the new method of teaching and studying was a challenge for the teachers and the students. According to him, the department was worried about a section of students who lacked facilities for online classes and had identified over two lakh students in that category.

"We have entrusted the class teachers and school headmasters or principals to make sure that students have access to a television or a smart phone or a computer, and internet for attending the classes. If not, they should find an alternative for the students to attend the online classes either in real time or later," Babu had said. It had also been suggested that sutdents can use the television or internet facilities of neighbours, friends staying nearby or libraries.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

225 VIPs urge world powers to adopt $2.5 trillion COVID-19 plan

More than 225 current and former global VIPs urged the worlds 20 major economic powers on Monday to hold an urgent meeting to agree to a 2.5 trillion plan to tackle COVID-19 and launch an economic recovery from the pandemic, especially for ...

Cyclone 'Nisarga' to hit Maharashtra coastline with high wind speed, heavy rainfall Wednesday

Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph besides heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, the Home Minist...

UK's Recovery COVID-19 drug trial expected in early July

The first results from the worlds largest randomized trial of drugs to treat COVID-19 patients could be available in early July, one of the scientists leading the UK-based study called Recovery said on Tuesday. The first data from the study...

Protesters march in Sydney in solidarity with US demonstrators

More than 1,000 protesters marched through downtown Sydney on Tuesday in solidarity with Americans demonstrating against the death of George Floyd half a world away. Police escorted a crowd carrying banners that said Black Lives Matter, Abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020