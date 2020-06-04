Urban learning internship programme launched for engineering graduates

Urban learning internship programme launched for engineering graduatesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:31 IST
The Centre on Thursday launched an urban learning internship programme -TULIP - for fresh engineering graduates who will get an opportunity to work for 4,400 urban local bodies and 100 smart cities in the country. Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' jointly launched the programme and an online portal of TULIP through which applicants can apply for internship for up to one year in interested areas like urban planning, financing, environmental engineering, sanitation and infrastructure.
Puri said urban services in the country are very comprehensive and this programme will offer on-ground experience for fresh engineering graduates, asserting that "It is a dynamic model". The minister said that both ULBs and smart cities can utilise youths in improving services, adding youth will bring fresh ideas on how to function local bodies effectively.
On his part, Pokhriyal said the government has an aim to provide internship to one crore youths in the next five years in various sectors. Housing and Urban Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that the ministry is working on producing "specialised cadre" that can be utilised in different sectors.
He said that the online portal will provide common platform to interested candidates, ULBs and Smart Cities which will post details as per their requirements. "This is a flexible programme. We have set a target of providing 25,000 fresh engineering graduates in the next one year.
"An applicant will also have a liberty in choosing his or her interested subject like sanitation, urban planning, infrastructure and financing," Mishra said. He said the government is soon going to launch "Swachh Bharta Mission 2.0" where water management will be in focus.
According to the government, the new programme will lead to infusion of fresh ideas and energy with engagement of youth in co-creation of solutions for solving India’s urban challenges. It also said that more importantly, it will further government’s endeavour to boost community partnership and government- academia-industry-civil society linkages..
