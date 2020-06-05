Left Menu
Funds to be released for expenditure done as per MOU of IoE, HRD Minister assures

During the meeting, Union Minister congratulated IISC Bangalore and other IIT’s which figured in the top 100 in the recently released THE Asia rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:09 IST
Shri Nishank urged the institutions to work hard to make the dream of Prime Minister true to build a New India. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Minister for HRD Shri Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank' chaired a review meeting on the progress of works sanctioned under the Institute of Eminence Scheme (IoE) today in New Delhi. MoS for HRD Shri Sanjay Dhotre co-chaired the meeting. Shri Amit Khare, Secretary HE and Shri Chandra Sekhar, JS (IOE) were also present in the meeting. Bureau Heads of MHRD, Various Directors of different institutions and Vice Chancellors of various IOEs were also present through Video Conferencing.

During the meeting, Union Minister congratulated IISC Bangalore and other IIT's which figured in the top 100 in the recently released THE Asia rankings. He urged other institutes to emulate and compete with others to improve their rankings. Shri Nishank urged the institutions to work hard to make the dream of Prime Minister true to build a New India.

The Minister said that a team of Directors of IITs may be constituted which may suggest how we can improve the perception of the institutions and how we can improve the international rankings. He said that we should make an action plan for Brand Building of the Study in India scheme.

During the meeting, the Minister said that a Project Management Unit should be established in MHRD for monitoring the works of the IOEs and HEFA in 15 days. Shri Nishank assured that a commitment letter from MHRD will be issued to various public institutions of IoEs that funds will be released for expenditure done as per the MOU of IoE. He also desired that construction activities have been open now and work may be expedited in IoEs which have stopped due to Covid-19.

Shri Nishank said that a vision document of three years may be prepared by each institute and sent to MHRD for compilation. He added that the work-related to research and innovations being done in various institutions can be obtained from various institutes and should be uploaded on YUKTI portal for wider publicity and dissemination.

The issues related to draft MOU and the inspection of private institutions were also discussed during the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

