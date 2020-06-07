Left Menu
Tripura to conduct raids to stop govt school teachers from giving private tuitions

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:48 IST
The Tripura administration will start conducting raids from Tuesday onwards to stop government school teachers from giving private tuitions, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. The minister said teachers of government and aided schools who are giving private tuitions are violating a 2015 Tripura High Court order banning the practice.

"Despite serving several notices to such school teachers, they are continuing with the practice without any hesitation. I am warning them for the last time to choose either government jobs or private tuitions. We will conduct raids from Tuesday onwards and take strict action against them," he told reporters on Sunday. The high court had ruled that only private school teachers can give private tuitions to students above 14 years of age and only if they are from other schools, Nath said.

Many teachers of government and aided schools are also not maintaining social distancing while giving private tuitions, which is another violation, he added..

