Pharmacist at JNU Health Centre tests positive for coronavirus

Pharmacist at JNU Health Centre tests positive for coronavirusPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:59 IST
A pharmacist at the Jawaharlal Nehru University Health Centre has tested positive for coronavirus, the university said on Sunday. The pharmacist is in home isolation, it added.
The district surveillance officer of the Delhi government has been informed regarding the matter, the university said. "All students and staff members/their wards, who happened to visit the JNU Health Centre or was in touch with any staff of the health centre, may kindly note that if any symptom of COVID-19 is developed, the concerned person may visit the health centre or any government hospital, when the health centre is closed.
"Further, all students and the JNU community are again requested to adhere to the guidelines issued by the university and Government of India and Delhi government from time to time to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (SARS-Cov-2)," it added. The JNU had, on May 25, strongly advised the students stranded in its hostels to return to their native places as special trains and some inter-state bus services have become operational following relaxations in the coronavirus-induced lockdown norms.
- READ MORE ON:
- JNU
- JNU Health Centre
- Delhi
- COVID
- SARSCov
- Government of India
ALSO READ
Eid like no other, COVID-19 dampens festivities in Old Delhi
Delhi's air quality in 'moderate' category; overall AQI clocks at 162
COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 231; 591 new cases take tally to 12,910: Authorities.
At Delhi-UP border: Some scrambling to reach home for Eid; others on wing and prayer
Delhi Airport authorities make special arrangements to resume operations from March 25