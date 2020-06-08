Left Menu
Development News Edition

Creativity can't be transferred through online classes: Kasturirangan

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-06-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:12 IST
Creativity can't be transferred through online classes: Kasturirangan

The concept of online teaching- learning for school children - has not found favour with eminent scientist K Kasturirangan, who says direct physical and mental connection is important to bring out aspects such as playfulness and creativity in them. The National Education Policy, 2019, draft committee chairperson stressed the need for face-to-face contacts, interactions, exchange of ideas and thoughts as he backed the traditional mode, amid a debate on online classes for children due to COVID-19-induced closure of schools.

"Fundamentally, the physical and mental connection with children directly is extremely important. Playfulness, creativity and many other aspects can never be transferred through online learning", Kasturirangan, who was Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation between 1994 and 2003, told PTI. He said 86 per cent of the brain grows by the age of eight, adding that issues associated with the early phase of children need to be assessed and evaluated carefully and any kind of new approach needs a scientific basis.

"Development of a brain is a continuous process within these eight years, and if you dont stimulate the brain properly by continuous interactions, then obviously you are missing a chance of really getting the best out of youngsters in terms of brain boat and performance, the recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan said. "There are issues of these which need to be analysed very carefully. Just the kind of solutions that we talk of for higher education like online and so on may not be the way to deal when it comes to dealing with the early phase of children, the former Rajya Sabha member said.

The issue of online education for school children needs to be looked into very carefully and one should not jump into any kind of approach without any scientific basis. "There is much to be evaluated, and it has to be assessed", underlined Kasturirangan, who had also served as a Member of the now-defunct Planning Commission of India.

Another acclaimed scientist, Prof. C N R Rao, who was awarded 'Bharat Ratna' in 2014, also spoke out recently against introducing online classes for children, underscoring the importance of human interface for good communication and inspiring young minds. The Honorary President of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, and the Linus Pauling Research Professor said online classes for young children such as KG, first and second grade should be terminated.

"I am not an enthusiast about on-line teaching. We need human interface with students for good communication. That is how young minds can be inspired, Prof. Rao, who was Chairman of the Science Advisory Council to the Prime Minister from 1985-1989, and from 2004-2014, told PTI..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

93 terrorists killed by security forces till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir

In less than six months, the security forces have managed to eliminate 93 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir including a number of top terrorist leaders. Till today morning, 93 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Ka...

Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

Hero MotoCorp has launched an integrated online sales platform eSHOP which enables a seamless buying experience for customers. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their pref...

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka; To file his nominations tomorrow: H D Kumaraswamy.

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka To file his nominations tomorrow H D Kumaraswamy....

Worshippers in masks return to temples as India reopens amid rising coronavirus cases

People trickled into temples and mosques in India on Monday as the federal government lifted most restrictions on public places, even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day.After imposing a severe lockdown in Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020