South Korea reports 38 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to rise in Seoul

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:15 IST
South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 as infections continue to rise in the densely populated capital area. The figures by South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 11,814 cases and 273 deaths.

All but four of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea's 51 million people live, as officials scramble to stem transmissions linked to e-commerce workers, door-to-door sellers and people who went out amid loosened social distancing. Health Minister Park Neunghoo, during a virus meeting, called for officials to examine the supplies of test equipment in case infections continue to increase. He also called for education officials to double-check preventive measures with millions of children returning to school.

Classes on Monday were reopened for around 1.3 million middle-school freshmen and fifth- and sixth-grade elementary school kids in the last stage of a phased reopening of schools, which began with high school seniors on May 13..

