Class 10 public exams in TN cancelled, students promoted: CM

The supplementary and arrear exams for 12th standard students are postponed and fresh dates will be announced later, he added.The Tamil Nadu government had on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the present schedule for holding Class X Board exams from June 15 was the right time as experts' opinions published in news reports forecast COVID-19 cases in the state might rise up to two lakh in coming days.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:29 IST
The class 10 board examination in Tamil Nadu are cancelled and students are promoted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Tuesday. The exams for certain class 11 subjects, which could not be held earlier were also cancelled.

While 80 per cent marks would be based on students performance in quarterly and half yearly exams, 20 per cent shall depend on their attendance, he said. The announcement comes a day after the Madras High Court said it cannot put lives of more than nine lakh students at stake and asked the government to consider postponement of the exams in view of soaring COVID-19 cases.

Palaniswami said while the government had made preparations to hold exams from June 15 to 25, the matter went to the High Court which asked the dispensation to take a relook at holding exams in view of soaring COVID-19 cases and the government made a detailed study of the matter. "Under the present circumstances, coronavirus cases are on the rise continuously in Chennai and some districts.

Epidemiologists have opined that there is no scope for reduction in the spread of the virus in a short period of time," he said in a televised address. Hence, considering the representation of parents, the present trend of virus spread, and to protect students from the pathogen, board examinations scheduled for 10th class, and for subjects that could not be conducted for 11th standard are fully cancelled and students are declared promoted, the Chief Minister said.

The subjects for which exams could not be held for class 11 include chemistry and accountancy. The supplementary and arrear exams for 12th standard students are postponed and fresh dates will be announced later, he added.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the present schedule for holding Class X Board exams from June 15 was the right time as experts' opinions published in news reports forecast COVID-19 cases in the state might rise up to two lakh in coming days. Hearing a petition by a teachers' association challenging the government's decision to conduct the exams amid the pandemic, a division bench of justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar made it clear it was prima facie convinced that the state has to be restrained from going ahead with the schedule.

However, the bench restrained itself from passing any interim order and adjourned the hearing to June 11 directing the state to inform its stand..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

