Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka minister takes up task of teaching Kannada to non-Kannadigas through twitter

I request you all to promote the initiative among your friends and help me reach more and more non-Kannadiga brothers and sisters living in Karnataka." Ravi has also posted 'lesson-one' under the initiative, which has a list of basic conversation sentences in English and how to use it in Kannada like- who are you?

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:12 IST
Karnataka minister takes up task of teaching Kannada to non-Kannadigas through twitter

Karnataka Minister C T Ravi has taken up the task of teaching Kannada to non-Kannadigas residing in the state and his team would post spoken Kannada lessons everyday on his twitter handle. The minister for Kannada and Culture, in a series of tweets, sought public help in reaching more and more non-Kannadigas in the state and to promote his initiative "Kali Kannada" (learn Kannada) among them.

"I've taken up the task of teaching Kannada to all non-Kannadigas residing in Karnataka. They are in Karnataka and they are our people, so it's our responsibility to teach them our language.

I'll need your help in this task. #KALIKANNADA," the Minister tweeted.

He said, "My team will be posting spoken Kannada lessons everyday to help non-Kannadigas learn and use our beautiful language. I request you all to promote the initiative among your friends and help me reach more and more non-Kannadiga brothers and sisters living in Karnataka." Ravi has also posted 'lesson-one' under the initiative, which has a list of basic conversation sentences in English and how to use it in Kannada like- who are you? what is your name? "Let's reach more and more non-Kannadiga brothers and sisters living in Karnataka," he added.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson bows to footballer's pressure to provide summer food fund

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide a summer food fund for struggling families in England, bowing to pressure from England forward Marcus Rashford and his campaign to prevent children from going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic....

Norwegian Air, SAS to add more flights as demand picks up

Norwegian Air and SAS are adding more flights to their schedules from July onwards as demand begins to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic, the two Nordic carriers said on Tuesday. SAS will use 40 of its aircraft in July, up from 30 in ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian caveThree rare aquatic creatures known as baby dragons are going on display in an aquarium at Slovenias Postojna Cave, one of the countrys big...

China's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials, CNBG says

China National Biotec Group CNBG said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine has triggered antibodies in clinical trials and the company plans late-stage human trials in foreign countries. No vaccines have been solidly proven to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020