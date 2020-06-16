Karnataka minister takes up task of teaching Kannada to non-Kannadigas through twitter

Karnataka Minister C T Ravi has taken up the task of teaching Kannada to non-Kannadigas residing in the state and his team would post spoken Kannada lessons everyday on his twitter handle. The minister for Kannada and Culture, in a series of tweets, sought public help in reaching more and more non-Kannadigas in the state and to promote his initiative "Kali Kannada" (learn Kannada) among them.

"I've taken up the task of teaching Kannada to all non-Kannadigas residing in Karnataka. They are in Karnataka and they are our people, so it's our responsibility to teach them our language.

I'll need your help in this task. #KALIKANNADA," the Minister tweeted.

He said, "My team will be posting spoken Kannada lessons everyday to help non-Kannadigas learn and use our beautiful language. I request you all to promote the initiative among your friends and help me reach more and more non-Kannadiga brothers and sisters living in Karnataka." Ravi has also posted 'lesson-one' under the initiative, which has a list of basic conversation sentences in English and how to use it in Kannada like- who are you? what is your name? "Let's reach more and more non-Kannadiga brothers and sisters living in Karnataka," he added.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME