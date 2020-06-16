Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief to address graduating Chinese students

The head of the World Health Organization is scheduled to deliver a graduation address to business students at one of China's premier universities amid US accusations that he and the U.N. health agency gave in to undue influence from Beijing.The AP uncovered evidence that China sat on releasing the genome of the virus for more than a week after three government labs had fully decoded it.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:50 IST
WHO chief to address graduating Chinese students
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the World Health Organization is scheduled to deliver a graduation address to business students at one of China's premier universities amid US accusations that he and the U.N. health agency gave in to undue influence from Beijing. Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management announced that WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address students remotely on Sunday. Tedros earlier publicly praised the Chinese response as "very impressive, and beyond words." US President Donald Trump has vowed to suspend funding for the WHO after saying the agency had echoed China's claims that it was responding swiftly to the coronavirus even as information appears to show Beijing covered up or delayed passing on data about its outbreak.

The AP found significant delays by China in the early stages of the country's outbreak that compromised the WHO's understanding of how it was spreading, according to internal recordings of WHO meetings, documents and interviews. The AP uncovered evidence that China sat on releasing the genome of the virus for more than a week after three government labs had fully decoded it.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

270 isolation coaches placed at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station

In a bid to combat COVID-19, Indian Railways has placed a total of 270 isolation coaches at Anand Vihar railway terminal station, said Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar on Tuesday. 50 isolation coaches were placed at Shakurbasti yesterday....

With 37 new cases, Goa's COVID-19 count reaches to 629

Goa on Tuesday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number to 629, state Health department said. The state government has decided to declare Baina area in Vasco town as a mini containment zone, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant sai...

PG&E to plead guilty to deaths from California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter during a court hearing in which the nations largest utility will be confronted with its history of neglect and greed that culminated i...

COVID-19 in Maha jails: Sorry state of affairs, says Bombay HC

A day after Maharashtra additional director general ADG of police Sunil Ramanand informed Bombay HC that four persons had died of COVID-19 in three separate prisons in the state and that they were tested for the infection only after their d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020